McKee narrows field for lt. gov. to 5

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday narrowed his finalist list for the position of lieutenant governor to five individuals.

About 80 people initially applied for the job, and 60 were granted interviews.

McKee served as lieutenant governor for six years before being sworn in as governor when former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo resigned to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary.

Each of the five candidates will receive an interview with McKee, his office said.

The finalists are:

