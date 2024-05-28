McKee nominates BankRI CEO Tsonos to R.I. Commerce board

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island CEO and President William C. Tsonos has been nominated by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to serve on the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors.

“William is a proven and seasoned leader in the banking field who brings a depth of knowledge in business development and management,” McKee said. “I look forward to working with him and the other members of the board to grow Rhode Island’s economy and open pathways to good-paying jobs throughout our state.”

Tsonos has more than three decades of experience in the banking industry. As the leader of BankRI, he is responsible for managing a $3.5 billion bank and more than 200 employees. Tsonos was not only instrumental in pushing for community initiatives at the bank but he was also integral to establishing the company’s Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Prior to becoming the bank’s CEO and president, Tsonos served as director of commercial banking for BankRI and oversaw commercial loan portfolios, commercial deposits, the cash management department, and the Business Banking sales and underwriting teams.

Before joining BankRI, where Tsonos has worked for 18 years, he served as senior vice president at Citizens Bank in the Middle Market Lending Group.

“With his extensive expertise in commercial banking, William will be an invaluable addition to the Commerce Corporation’s board of directors,” said Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth M. Tanner. “His deep understanding of business operations and financial needs enhances our ability to support Rhode Island businesses and drive economic growth across the state.”

Tsonos earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University in 1989 and is an active member of the Woonsocket Investment Committee. He also serves as the treasurer of The Miriam Hospital Foundation.

“I am honored to be nominated for a position on the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board and look forward to working with the governor and the members of the board to continue to have a positive impact on the state’s economy,” Tsonos said. “I take this public service commitment seriously and am happy to use my many years of banking experience for the betterment of the state.”

Tsonos’ name will be submitted to the R.I. Senate for advice and consent, according to the release.