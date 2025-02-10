Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday urged Rhode Island’s small-business owners to stay the course and strategize amid the current federal funding freeze impacting both the state and the nation. McKee and members of his administration spoke with leaders from the state’s small-business community during a roundtable event at the Greater Providence Chamber

lawmakers, public officials, government agencies, nonprofits and small businesses wondering what will come next.

Even temporary interruptions in funding could cause widespread layoffs or delays in the public sector for the Ocean State and beyond.

On Monday afternoon, McConnell once again ordered the administration to disburse money that was previously withheld and end the funding freeze, ruling that the administration failed to comply with the court order to unfreeze it.

“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell wrote in Monday’s decision. “These pauses in funding violate the plain text of the [temporary restraining order].” Rhode Island also was one of the states to join a lawsuit against the administration. R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Mass. Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Jan. 28 joined a group of attorneys general led by N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James challenging Trump’s funding freeze.