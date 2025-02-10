McKee: R.I. small-business owners need to stay the course amid federal funding freeze

Updated at 3:41 p.m.

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE speaks at a small-business roundtable in Providence, where he addressed federal funding freeze concerns. At right is Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. PBN PHOTO/ MATTHEW MCNULTY

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday urged Rhode Island’s small-business owners to stay the course and strategize amid the current federal funding freeze impacting both the state and the nation. McKee and members of his administration spoke with leaders from the state’s small-business community during a roundtable event at the Greater Providence Chamber

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display