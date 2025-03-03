McKee, RIDOH highlight need for investment in primary health care workers

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Dr. Jerome Larkin, director of the R.I. Department of Health, were recently joined by health care workers at Blackstone Valley Community Health Care in Pawtucket to highlight the importance of investing in the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program.

The program is included in McKee’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal and is funded by $200,000 in general revenue and another $200,000 in federal matching funds for a total of $400,000. The funds will go to loan payment assistance for primary care providers and pediatricians. As part of the program, those professionals will commit to practicing in federally designated health-professional-shortage areas for at least two years.

“Rhode Island is focused on innovative strategies to increase our state’s health and well-being – a crucial pillar of our RI 2030 plan,” McKee said. “Easing the financial burden and creating a path for talented health professionals to work in Rhode Island are wins for our health care community and all Rhode Islanders.”

Larkin noted the program helps make the pathway to a career in primary care in the state more affordable.

- Advertisement -

“It also helps ensure that all communities have the opportunity to benefit from some of the most talented, dedicated members of our health care workforce,” Larkin said.

Data from 2013 to 2023 from McKee’s office shows 91% of program recipients continue to practice in the state after their service obligation is complete. Also, more than 100,000 Rhode Islanders receive health care from a former or current participant.

“Primary care, including pediatric providers, is critical to ensuring that all Rhode Islanders have access to quality health care,” said R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Richard Charest. “Programs like the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program help to improve our state’s ability to attract, train and retain a talented and dedicated health care workforce.”

One of the Blackstone Valley Community Health staff members joining McKee and Larkin was Dr. Cristina Pacheco.

“R.I.’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program is an important strategy to attract and retain high-quality primary care providers to care for those who need it the most,” Pacheco said. “Primary care at federally qualified health centers is one of the most cost-effective ways to deliver health care to Rhode Islanders, and our mission is to ensure that care is of the highest quality.”

The Rhode Island Health Professional Loan Repayment Program is supported federally by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.