ov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday signed the state’s $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 budget that begins July 1.

Inside the State Room of the Statehouse surrounded by state leaders and administration officials, McKee called the spending plan negotiated with House and Senate leaders was the product of consensus on health care, education and Rhode Island incomes and the wider economy.

“This will keep moving Rhode Island in the right direction,” he said.

The Senate around midnight June 14 approved the revised budget

a $271 million increase over McKee’s proposal unveiled in January and a 46% increase in spending over fiscal 2019.

The plan includes full funding to the tune of $160 million for Medicaid reimbursement rate increases that McKee had proposed addressing with a three-year phase-in.

It boosts funding for public education and health and human services and implements changes to the state pension system by giving cost-of-living increases to beneficiaries who retired before 2012 and reduces the percentage threshold for all other beneficiaries. It also raises the pay retired educators can earn without losing benefits from $18,000 a year to $25,000.

The budget includes $2.6 million to address businesses impacted by the closure of the Washington Bridge and increases funding to the R.I. Public Transit Authority by $5 million over McKee's proposal.

There is $84 million toward the replacement of the bridge, now estimated to be roughly $400 million.

The General Assembly also authorized several bond questions to be put before voters on the November ballot, including a $120 million housing bond, the largest in state history.

“For many years inaction building homes and rental units in the state, we are moving ahead in an aggressive way,” said McKee. “That is certainly one of our top objectives.”

There is an $87 million education facilities bond to build a Biomedical Sciences Building at the University of Rhode Island and a $73 million question to pay for the new Institute for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College.

There is also a $10 million arts bond for cultural facilities; and voters will decide on a $13 million “green bond” managed by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Monday said despite rosier fiscal projections unveiled during the May revenue estimating conference, the influx of federal rescue dollars is ending.

“We are showing what our priorities are,” he said. "All of us have to balance [the budget] ... this is a collaboration.”

Predicting “challenging times” ahead, during the signing ceremony House finance committee Chairman Marvin Abney D-Newport, told a story of a constituent he recently spoke with who was living out of their car.

“These are the kind of people for whom [we] spend a lot of time working on things to make their lives better,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island Businesses for Better Education on Monday applauded lawmakers for prioritizing education by including an $82 million increase in overall funding for K-12 schools it said "will undoubtedly aid schools still recovering from the pandemic."

The organization said it was “encouraged by the dedication of state lawmakers to prioritize our educational system.”

Shekarchi remarked on the special interest groups and individuals that approached them during budget deliberations to lobby for funding or changes in state law, many promising their requests “doesn't cost anything” in terms of tax dollars.

"We have to learn in the future and going forwards to live within our means," he said, advising these

advocates that the legislature will return to Smith Hill in January to begin crafting the fiscal 2026 budget package.

“I would encourage them to come back," he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.