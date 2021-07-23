McKee signs bill allowing eateries to continue outdoor dining

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE has signed into law legislation allowing restaurants to continue to use COVID-19 modifications, including outdoor dining and takeout windows. / COURTESY FEDERAL HILL COMMERCE ASSOCIATION
PROVIDENCE (AP) — Gov. Daniel J. McKee has signed into law legislation allowing restaurants to continue to use COVID-19 modifications, including outdoor dining and takeout windows. The legislation imposes a moratorium on the enforcement of any municipal ordinance or zoning requirement that would penalize restaurants and bars for modifications made in response to emergency orders…
