McKee signs driving privileges for undocumented residents into law

CRANSTON – Gov. Daniel J. McKee Thursday signed into law legislation that gives undocumented Rhode Islanders driving privileges.

The bill, which cleared the Senate on June 23, allows the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles to issue driving privilege cards and driving privilege permits to state residents who can’t prove they are living in the United States lawfully.

“This is an important issue for our economy, equality and public safety,” McKee said at the the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles in Cranston. “By granting every Rhode Islander of driving age the opportunity to safely and legally drive a vehicle, we are allowing them to further their education and career, which in turn benefits the entire state. That means more workers will have access to more jobs and opportunities that keep Rhode Island’s momentum going.”

To qualify for a Rhode Island driving privilege card, an undocumented citizen of driving age must have filed an income tax return in the prior tax year or been claimed as a dependent by a person who has filed a return. They also must have two proof-of-identity documents, as well as two proof-of-residency documents. Finally, they must not be in violation of insurance laws.

The driving privilege cards can’t be used to prove citizenship nor used for other citizen rights, such as voting.

State Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the privilege cards will “definitely cut down on the fear” for those living in the state undocumented.

“The community of color has long advocated for the passage of this legislation that will keep our roads safer while also helping a portion of our population who struggle daily due to not being able to drive a car to work, or to pick up their kids, or to go about their daily business,” Alzate said Thursday at the signing. “This bill acknowledges that individuals with undocumented status are still human beings who deserve the same services and protections that documented residents enjoy and utilize.”