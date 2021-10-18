McKee signs legislation ensuring in-state college tuition regardless of immigration status

PROVIDENCE – In a ceremony Monday at the Community College of Rhode Island Liston Campus, Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed into law new legislation that will insure in-state tuition for Rhode Island students regardless of their immigration status.

The legislation states that a student, in order to be eligible for in-state tuition rates, must attend an approved high school in Rhode Island for three years, remain residing in Rhode Island and file for lawful immigration status as soon as they’re eligible.

In a statement, McKee said the new legislation is about an increased access to higher education will benefit the community for the foreseeable future.

“Education is a promise for a better future and this bill demonstrates Rhode Island’s commitment to supporting all students,” stated McKee. “This legislation is not only about equity, but an increased access to higher education, which will benefit our community for years to come.”

CCRI President Meghan L. Hughes said in a statement that every person deserves access to a college degree regardless of financial position or immigration status.

“The Student Success Act makes higher education more affordable and accessible for many more Rhode Islanders, furthers their future social and economic mobility, and helps strengthen our communities,” Hughes said.

