McKee, Tanner to lead trade mission to Dominican Republic

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner will lead a delegation of Rhode Island businesses and associations on an economic trade mission, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

The trip, McKee’s first economic development and policy mission since becoming governor, will take place from Aug. 21-23. Its main purpose is to discuss business development opportunities in Rhode Island and increased tourism due to direct flights to Rhode Island from Santiago de los Caballeros Cibao International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In 2022, the Dominican Republic was Rhode Island’s third-largest partner for exports, with more than $315 million of goods flowing from the state to the Dominican Republic, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Rhode Island and the Dominican Republic share a close cultural affinity and a long-standing relationship,” McKee said. “Given the direct flights out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to the Dominican Republic, this is a great opportunity to lead this mission, foster business opportunities and develop relationships that will showcase our great companies and state to this audience.”

The mission is supported by the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, the state district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the R.I. Commerce Corp.

Rhode Island businesses participating include: Biointraface Inc. of Coventry and North Kingstown; EGN Consulting of Lincoln; Mainelli Tool & Die Inc. of Providence; Kassumay LLC of Warren; North East Knitting Inc. of Pawtucket; and Verity Design of Providence.

“At Rhode Island Commerce, we are committed to ensuring businesses have the opportunities they need to help them grow and succeed,” Tanner said. “We know that establishing partnerships like the one we are forging with the Dominican Republic will benefit not just our business community but will also enhance the momentum of Rhode Island’s economy.”