McKee taps former Providence police deputy to head state revenue department

PROVIDENCE- Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday nominated Thomas A. Verdi, former commander and deputy chief of police for the City of Providence, to head up the R.I. Department of Revenue, the agency responsible for the collection and distribution of state revenue, the state lottery, oversight of municipal finance and administration of state laws governing driver licensing, motor vehicle sales and motor vehicle registration.

Verdi spent 35 years with the Providence Police Department, retiring last November. Jane Cole had been serving as interim director since November 2022.

“I’m pleased [to] nominate Tom for this important position and know his management experience will serve him well,” said McKee in a Thursday statement.

A graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Verdi served on the state’s parole board from 2006 until 2016, the first city police officer to do so. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

“I thank Governor McKee for this nomination and the opportunity to work with extremely talented people at the DOR,” said Verdi. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Rhode Island in this new position. I look forward to both the challenge and opportunity of this new role.”

Though he was never issued a formal reprimand, WJAR TV NBC-10 reported in March that Verdi at the time of his retirement was under internal investigation for his actions regarding a since-fired patrol officer whom he had been mentoring.

Verdi’s brother Chad is the CEO and president of Verdi Productions, the entertainment company behind the films ‘Bleed for This’ based on the life of boxer Vinny Paz, and ‘Vault,’ a heist film inspired by the 1974 robbery of the Hudson Fur Company.

Verdi currently serves on the boards of the R.I. Police Chiefs Association, Providence Sports and Leadership, and the Reentry Campus Program, according to the announcement.

