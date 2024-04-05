McKee taps outside legal team for potential court action with Washington Bridge

–

PROVIDENCEGov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday announced local attorneys Max Wistow and Jonathan Savage have been hired to lead the state’s effort to potentially recoup any damages related to the failure of the Washington Bridge. "This marks the next step toward pursuing accountability on behalf of Rhode Island taxpayers,” McKee said. During the press conference, McKee said the agreement bases any compensation on a 16% contingency fee for any settlements reached, though declined to speculate on who the legal inquiry may be targeting. Wistow and Savage will be reviewing the yet-to-be-released forensic analysis of the Washington Bridge being conducted by Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates and a follow-up review to be done by the state's consultants McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen. Addressing previous reports that the administration had declined to request assistance from R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, McKee said that Wistow and Savage have asked him to reach out to the AG's office. "We will make sure we engage every asset in the state of Rhode island,” he said. “We are going to build a legal case and we are going to do it right." The team is being directed to first conduct a legal review of all matters related to the bridge and if necessary bring a lawsuit against any responsible parties, including and up to McKee himself. “Our mandate is to leave no stone unturned,” said Savage, a partner at Providence-based Savage Law Partners LLP specializing in construction law and public sector litigation. He also serves at board chair of the R.I. Airport Corp. A principal of Providence-based law firm Wistow, Sheehan & Loveley, Max Wistow has been involved in several multi-party litigation cases over a 50-year career and has recovered millions of dollars representing both the state and private parties. In addition to securing in 2009 a $176 million payout for victims of the fatal Station nightclub fire in Warwick, Wistow was lead attorney in the successful award of $70 million to Rhode Island in the 38 Studios lawsuit and more than $50 million for retirees when the St. Joseph Health Services pension fund collapse. During the press conference Wistow said it was "open season" on any entity that may be liable for the bridge’s failure. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com