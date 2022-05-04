McKee to speak at RIMA Annual Breakfast & Meeting May 24

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host its annual breakfast and meeting on May 24 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick at 801 Greenwich Ave. in Warwick.

The event is an opportunity for networking, a review of the manufacturers association’s accomplishments over the past year, a forum for industry discussions and a chance to hear speakers from state government, as well as a keynote speaker with experience in the manufacturing sector.

The event, which has sold out in past years, attracts more than 450 attendees. Participants can sponsor a table in the sponsor showcase and promote their products and services.

This year, speakers are Gov. Daniel J. McKee; Shawn Fitzgerald, president of Thomas, a Xometry Company, which deals in industry product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions; and Aneesa Muthana, CEO, president and co-owner of Pioneer Service Inc.

The event is from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

The cost is $70 for members, $85 for nonmembers and $700 for a table of 10.

Registration can be made here. More information is available from Haley Noviello, 401-965-5886, or by emailing haleyn.tmwproductions@gmail.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.