NORTH KINGSTOWN – Gov. Daniel J. McKee called President Donald Trump’s stop-work order for Revolution Wind an attack on the state and its livelihood but noted that a deal to resume work is still possible. “This is an attack on renewable energy, our own energy, generated right here in New England,” McKee said during a

"This is an attack on renewable energy, our own energy, generated right here in New England," McKee said during a press conference Monday at Quonset Point. “The latest move by the Trump administration is an attack on Rhode Islanders. It's an attack on our jobs. It's an attack on our energy. It's an attack on our families and their ability to pay the bills. And we really need, I really want President Trump to understand that.”

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued the stop-work order to wind-farm developer Orsted A/S on Aug. 22 to address concerns raised during an ongoing review of the previously approved project, including unspecified national security concerns.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said that Trump’s issues with offshore wind have less to do with national security and “more about the president’s insecurity.”

“Do you know what is a threat to our national security? Oil that is controlled by OPEC in foreign countries that have animosity towards us,” Reed said. “And we're letting them set the price that we must pay. That's the national security issue.”

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said Monday it's not commenting further at this time.

Revolution Wind

,

which is already 80% complete, is expected to be Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first large offshore wind farm, capable of powering more than 350,000 homes. Power would be provided at a rate of 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour, locked in for 20 years. That is cheaper than the average cost of electricity in New England.

The project site is more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast, 32 miles southeast of the Connecticut coast and 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. Rhode Island is already home to one offshore wind farm in state waters, the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm.

President Donald Trump has made sweeping strides to prioritize fossil fuels and hinder renewable energy projects. Those include reviewing wind and solar energy permits, canceling plans to use large areas of federal waters for new offshore wind development and stopping work on another offshore wind project under construction for New York, although construction was later allowed to resume.

In a statement Monday, ISO New England said it “was aware of the stop work order” issued to Revolution Wind and warned it could pose increased risks to the region’s energy reliability.

“Through the region’s wholesale markets, Revolution Wind has committed to helping meet New England’s demand for electricity, beginning in 2026.," the statement read. "The ISO is expecting this project to come online, and it is included in our analyses of near-term and future grid reliability. Delaying the project will increase risks to reliability.”

ISO New England pointed to recent heatwaves as a key reason for needing to meet energy demand and maintain adequate reserves.

“As demand for electricity grows, New England must maintain and add to its energy infrastructure," the statement continued. "Unpredictable risks and threats to resources – regardless of technology – that have made significant capital investments, secured necessary permits, and are close to completion will stifle future investments, increase costs to consumers, and undermine the power grid’s reliability and the region’s economy now and in the future.”

Meanwhile, about 1,000 union members have been working on Revolution Wind, and those jobs are now at risk.

“It’s scary, I don’t know how I will pay my bills,” said Local 271 tradesman Lucilino Gomes at Quonset Point on Monday. “This is the best job I’ve ever had. Now I don’t even know if I can go back.”

“Tell Trump we need our jobs back,” fellow tradesman Antonio Gianfrancesco added.

The Trump administration previously stopped work on Empire Wind, the New York offshore wind project. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said it appeared former President Joe Biden’s administration had “rushed through” the approvals, although the developer Equinor spent seven years obtaining permits. Construction was allowed to resume in May after two of the state's Democratic leaders, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul, intervened.

When asked if Rhode Island could make a similar deal for Revolution Wind, McKee was not immediately committal but still remained optimistic about the project resuming.

“Well, I don't make any deals unless I know what they’re asking. So, what are they asking?” McKee said. “We have no sense of what the ask is, and that's what is troubling, right? But my belief is that that project is going to continue.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC

Material From The Associated Press was used in this report.

(UPDATE: Story recast with more detail and comment.)