McKee’s proposal for state-directed payments to hospitals earns federal approval

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island hospitals can expect more than $100 million in Medicaid funding now that Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposal for state-directed payments has received federal approval, the governor’s office and the R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services announced Thursday.

The new payments, combined with other changes to supplemental payments and taxes in the fiscal year 2024 budget, will result in $110 million in new Medicaid funding to Rhode Island hospitals, McKee said.

“As part of my administration’s Rhode Island 2030 Plan, we are always seeking ways to strengthen our state’s health system in ways that better support affordable and accessible services to maximize health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders,” McKee said.

The state-directed payments will provide additional funding to hospitals based on their Medicaid claims and will help reduce the gap between Medicaid and commercial insurance rates, said EOHHS Secretary Richard Charest.

- Advertisement -

State Medicaid programs use state-directed payments to allocate funds to providers through contracted Medicaid Managed Care Organizations and they are made according to a structure determined by the EOHHS and approved by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The payments, which must be approved prior to payment, need to be consistent with Medicaid law, including provisions related to economy, efficiency, quality and access of care, according to a news release.

“This will ensure that MCOs continue to operate with robust provider networks that are able to meet the needs of the Medicaid members we serve,” said R.I. Medicaid Director Kristin Sousa.

Health care leaders across the state thanked McKee, House Speaker Joseph K. Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio for the additional support, stating it’s crucial to helping improve patient care. The announcement also came the same day McKee unveiled his fiscal year 2025 budget that includes a long-awaited boost to Medicaid rates that were recommended by the Office of Health Insurance Commissioner in 2023.

“These funds are indispensable in ensuring that our healthcare facilities can continue to deliver high-quality care, maintain cutting-edge medical services, and invest in the well-being of our communities,” said Teresa M. Paiva-Weed, president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

John Fernandez, CEO and president of Lifespan Corp., also said funding is an important issue for state leaders to recognize, especially as Rhode Island’s reimbursement rates have been lower than neighboring states.

“The new state-directed payment program will help R.I. hospitals – all of which care for medically underserved Rhode Islanders – maximize federal reimbursements moving forward,” Fernandez said in a statement to PBN. “Additionally, hospitals and health care systems in Rhode Island are competing in a marketplace where our reimbursement is significantly less than the rate for the same service or procedure in Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

Mary Marran, COO and president of Butler Hospital, agreed stating this is indication of state leaders’ commitment to improving health care.

“This initiative aligns with our shared goal of fostering a health care system that is inclusive, compassionate, and responsive to the diverse needs of our citizens,” said Marran, who is also chairwoman of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island board of trustees. “We look forward to our continued work together to create a stronger and more resilient health care infrastructure that will positively impact the lives of countless individuals across Rhode Island.”

The state-directed payments will require CMS approval in future years and McKee has included them in his fiscal 2025 budget with approximately $90 million in general revenue and $284 million from all funding sources.



Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.