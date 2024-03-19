McKee’s proposed cabinet raises include 43% boost for health director

–

PROVIDENCEThe R.I. Department of Administration on Tuesday held a brief public hearing on proposed salary increases for a dozen members of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s cabinet, including a 43% hike for the state health department director. The statutorily required hearing inside the conference room of the William E. Powers Building was primarily held to allow public comment on the proposal, which was limited to state agency and departmental directors. The only attendee to offer public testimony was Denise Robinson, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 400, which represents members at the R.I. Department of Transportation and R.I. Department of Environmental Management. She said the union was “adamantly opposed” to pay increases for any agency director, particularly R.I. Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti Jr., whose annual pay if approved would go from $182,684 to $188,164. While the issue is statewide, Robinson said both departments remain understaffed and the union was told that meetings would be held to find ways to address the shortage. “This is really a poor time for cabinet [members] or directors to be getting increases when we have such a horrible time recruiting and retaining employees,” she said. “[Alviti] has promised to meet with us to review and discuss ways to recruit and retain people. He has not kept that promise.” The largest of the proposed pay increasesfrom $175,383 to $250,000 a yearis for the director of the department of health, whose interim director, Dr. Utpala Bandy, is retiring March 31. McKee included in his fiscal 2024 budget a request for a one-year exemption from this position requiring General Assembly approval. Additionally, pay for the Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services would go from $182,684, to $238,597; director of public safety and R.I. State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell Weaver would see his compensation jump from $180,959 to $195,000; and Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner's from $224,653 to $238,597. Smaller increases put forth include the directors for the department of administration; department of corrections; department of children, youth and families; department of environmental management; department of labor and training; and department of revenue. The increases will become effective in 30 days unless formally rejected by the House and Senate. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the legislature "will begin the review process." "However, we are aware of the need to increase the salary for the director of the Department of Health, a critical position which has remained vacant for more than two years," they said. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com