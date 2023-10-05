Meadowgrass estate in Middletown sells for $5.9M

MIDDLETOWN – A 6,500-square-foot home built in 2014 on a long-standing 1.6-acre estate, together with a 3,500-square-foot guest house constructed 100 years earlier, were sold recently for $5.9 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the buyer.

The sale of 664 Third Beach Road, known informally as “Meadowgrass,” marked the second-highest sale in the town in 2023 as of early October, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The main home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The estate includes a heated 650-square-foot swimming pool, a large cabana and a hot tub, with just a short walk to Peabody Beach and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The property also features a 600-square-foot outdoor patio, along with a 415-square-foot garage.

- Advertisement -

The main house features a living room with a fireplace and coffered ceiling, with French doors that connect the living room with the dining area and kitchen.

The sliders lead to a mahogany deck and bluestone patio, overlooking the heated swimming pool, hot tub and cabana. The main house also includes a first-floor guest bedroom, with a dedicated bathroom.

The second floor of the main house features a principal suite with mahogany floors, with its own sitting area and balcony, with two walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and office space.

While it sold for $5.9 million, the property was most recently valued by Middletown assessors in 2020 as being worth $2.21 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller in the recent transaction was represented by Lila Delman Compass sales associate Alex Thursby, of the company’s Newport office. The home was listed on behalf of the buyer by Elena Wilcox, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Jeffrey O’Regan and Patricia Lang, of Florida. It was purchased by David Souza Jr. and Tatyana Souza, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.