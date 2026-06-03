Meals on Wheels of R.I. adds 2 health leaders to board

PROVIDENCE – Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has appointed Elena Nicolella and Sherri Sprague to its board of directors, the nonprofit announced.

Nicolella, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Health Center Association, has led the organization since 2021 and previously held roles within the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The association supports community health centers providing patient-centered and integrated care.

Sprague is senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Kent County Memorial Hospital, a position she has held since May 2023. She has more than 15 years of leadership experience at the hospital and previously worked in nursing management at Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island.

Meals on Wheels Executive Director Meghan Grady said the additions bring expertise that will support the organization’s efforts to expand health partnerships and address issues such as chronic disease and nutrition insecurity.

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“Elena and Sherri’s appointments will fill critical subject matter expertise gaps that will prove invaluable to the advancement of our work to help more Rhode Islanders realize equitable access to fully healthy lives across the state,” Grady said.

She added that Sprague’s experience in health care systems and data-driven decision-making will support the organization’s Food Is Medicine initiative.

Sprague was recently recognized as a 2026 Modern Healthcare Leading Women Rising Star for her work on patient safety and operational performance at Kent Hospital.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.