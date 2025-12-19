Meals on Wheels of RI Appoints Carpionato Group’s Krystal Carnes to Board of Directors

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island (MOWRI), a Providence-based statewide organization working to help food-insecure Rhode Islanders gain equitable access to fully healthy lives, has appointed Krystal Carnes, Director of Marketing & Design, Carpionato Group, to its board of directors. Carnes has served on MOWRI’s development committee. “Krystal’s expertise in marketing and design, combined with her deep knowledge of the state’s real estate environment, brings a distinct skill set that will be vital to our 2030 strategic plan success and we are thrilled to welcome her to the board,” said Executive Director Meg Grady. Carpionato Group is the inaugural funder of MOWRI’s Building Impact capital campaign to fund a $2 million renovation of its Providence headquarters.