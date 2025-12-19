Meals on Wheels of RI Appoints Stephen Lapatin, Esq. to Board of Directors

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island (MOWRI), a Providence-based statewide organization working to help food-insecure Rhode Islanders gain equitable access to fully healthy lives, has appointed Stephen Lapatin, Esq., associate, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan P.C., to its board of directors. Lapatin has served on the organization’s mission impact committee. “Stephen’s extensive experience in government relations with a focus on addressing complex problems through innovation and practical solutions will be integral to the success of our 2030 strategic plan. We are honored to have him join our board as we look to increase our statewide impact,” said Executive Director Meg Grady. Adler, Pollock & Sheehan P.C. has been a long-term supporters of MOWRI.