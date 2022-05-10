Meals on Wheels Rhode Island gets $150K in AmeriCorps funding

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday announced that $150,000 in AmeriCorps funding has been awarded to Meals on Wheels Rhode Island for senior health education.

“We’re grateful for this grant, which will provide education and critical information on health care and COVID-19 to our state’s seniors,” said McKee. “Our administration is committed to making Rhode Island the best state for seniors and this resource brings us one step closer.”

The two-year grant, which uses American Rescue Plan Act funds, will help 150 new AmeriCorps senior volunteers conduct outreach centered on health education to homebound older adults with educational materials, including COVID-19 preventative measures.

“AmeriCorps … leverages older Americans’ time, skills and experience who answer the call to service,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Volunteers stay active in their communities and, alongside our grantees, they can impact our nation’s most pressing challenges. These grants will further the efforts of dozens of evidence-based programs across the country while engaging even more older adults in service.”

More information on AmeriCorps can be found here.