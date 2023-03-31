Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Measures on car premiums struggle to gain traction
When state Rep. David Morales submitted legislation in February that would prohibit auto insurance companies from using any information other than driving records when calculating premium rates, he was prepared for an uphill battle. Similar legislation went nowhere last year. Within days of his submission this session, he heard skepticism from General Assembly members, even…