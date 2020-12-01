Mechanics Cooperative Bank awards $100K in grants to local small bizs

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently awarded $100,000 in grants to several small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The bank received the funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Jobs for New England Recovery Program, which offers FHLB Boston members below-market-rate financing to help small businesses preserve or create jobs, typically through loans.

The grants, which ranged from $5,000 to $30,000, were designated for working capital purposes, such as payroll, COVID-19 expenses, debt service, utilities and inventory. They were awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Recipients include The Grove Street Tavern in Taunton, which received a $15,000 grant, and Avila Textiles in Dighton, which received a $20,000 grant. Other benefiting businesses were not immediately available.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.