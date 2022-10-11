Mechanics Cooperative Bank awards $20K in high school student scholarships

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently awarded 20 high school students with a $1,000 scholarship.

The annual Mechanics Cooperative Bank scholarship awards recognize local students with academic, athletic and community service achievements and offer money to help them pay for higher education.

Recipients were as follows:

Elijah Lazaro of Argosy Collegiate Charter High School.

Avery Laranjo of Bristol Plymouth Regional Tech.

Landon Him of Bristol Plymouth Regional Tech.

Greta Costello of Bishop Connolly High School.

Rachel Dias of Bishop Connolly High School.

Isabella Manchester of Case High School.

Ethan Gonsalves of Case High School.

Jason Arruda of Case High School.

Victoria Perry was homeschooled with dual enrollment at Bristol Community College.

Molly Rioux of Dartmouth High School.

Ella Gesner of Dighton Rehoboth High School.

Soleei Guasp of Durfee High School.

Deysia Andrade of Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School.

Philip Tran of New Bedford High School.

Sydni Colson of New Bedford High School.

Summer Bejarano of Silver Like High School.

Sophia Puccini of Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

Sydney Dufresne of Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

Mikayla Cleary of Taunton High School.

Nicolas Arruda of Westport High School.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

