Mechanics Cooperative Bank buys new headquarters building

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank is getting a new home base.

The bank recently announced its purchase of a new headquarters in Taunton, according to a news release.

The bank paid $4.05 million for the 42,000-square-foot building on Myles Standish Boulevard, which will support the bank’s growth plans while sticking to its Taunton roots, the release stated.

The building needs “substantial renovation,” including energy efficiency upgrades and more modern floor plan designs before the bank can move in, which is anticipated in early 2023.

Once the new headquarters are open, the bank plans to consolidate various departments from its Fall River and Taunton buildings, and will “evaluate their real estate potential,” according to spokesman John MacMahon.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.