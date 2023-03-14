Mechanics Cooperative Bank donates $14,500 to 3 charities from 2022 dress-down fundraiser

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently raised more than $14,000 through its annual dress-down fundraiser event, according to a news release.

The funds raised through the “Jeans for Charity” series of casual attire days includes weekly payroll contributions from participating employees, as well as a company match, to total $14,490 in 2022, the release stated.

The funds were donated to three area nonprofits, as decided through an employee vote. Recipients were St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County and Forever Paws Animal Shelter.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN contributing writer.

