Mechanics Cooperative Bank raises over $16K for 3 local nonprofits

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank employees together with a matching bank donation raised a record $16,400 in 2023 through the bank’s fourth annual Jeans for Charity fundraiser, the bank announced.

Employees enrolled in the program were allowed to wear jeans each Friday and Saturday throughout the year with their charitable contribution made weekly via a payroll deduction, according to a news release.

Employees then voted on which nonprofits would receive the donations. The three nonprofits selected were St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with a mission to advance cures and the means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment; Forever Paws Animal Shelter, a no-kill animal shelter offering comprehensive treatment and care to stray, abused, or abandoned animals for all treatable conditions with no restrictions on length of stay; and Stanley Street Treatment and Resource Center, or SSTAR, a comprehensive clinic staffed with general practitioners, specialized physicians and nurse practitioners offering services from nutrition counseling to addiction treatment and treating more than 5,000 patients per year.

Each organization received a donation of $5,466.

“Our incredible employees rose to the occasion to raise more money than ever before for these three worthy organizations,” Joe Baptista, bank CEO and president, said in a statement. “Giving back to our community through programs like this represents the very best of what community banking is all about – and mirrors our Let’s Keep it Local! philosophy. Thank you to all those who participated for your kindness and generosity.”

Established in 1877, Mechanics Cooperative Bank is the second-oldest cooperative bank in Massachusetts with total assets of $722 million and nine branch locations in Bridgewater, Taunton, North Dighton, Somerset, Swansea, Fall River, Westport and New Bedford.