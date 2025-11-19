Median home price in Bristol County, Mass., up to $530K in October

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., increased to $530,000 in October, rising 7.5% from the same month in the previous year, while the number of sales rose 22.1% to 337 for the month, according to The Warren Group.

The median price of a single-family home across Massachusetts was $630,200 in October, a 2.4% increase from October 2024.

Also, there were 4,162 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in October, a 5.4% increase from 3,947 the year prior.

“The October housing market continued to illustrate the trends of the preceding nine months, with slight increases in median prices and the number of sales each month versus 2024,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “A recent mortgage rate cut, increased inventory, and the approaching end of the year are all contributing to a less frenetic market.”

Condominium sales in the county totaled 69 in October, down 5.5% from 73 in October 2024. Median sale prices for a condo in the county increased 7.6% year over year to $400,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $529,850, a 3.8% increase year over year. Across the state, there were 1,686 condominiums sold in October, a 2.3% increase from 1,648 the year prior.

