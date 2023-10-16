Median home sale price up 3.1% in September in Bristol County, Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $454,000 in September, a 3.1% jump over the same month last year amid declining sales, according to The Warren Group.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $565,000 in September, a 2.7 % increase from one year prior.

Massachusetts single-family home sales reached a 13-year low for the month of September as limited inventory, record high prices and rising interest rates continued to limit opportunities for prospective buyers, The Warren Group said Monday.

Last month, there were 3,608 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 26.5% decrease from September 2022 when there were 4,908 transactions.

“There are still a number of hurdles for prospective homebuyers in Massachusetts, and this is reflected in our sales data,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Low inventory, record high prices and rising interest rates have made it progressively more difficult for buyers to purchase homes – regardless of where they’re looking.”



Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 61 in September, a 15.3% decrease from 72 in September 2022. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 10.2% year over year to $360,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $500,000, an 8.7% increase, a new all-time high for September.

“Condos offer a blend of community and convenience, making them a compelling choice for those who want the benefits of amenities and a maintenance-free lifestyle,” Norton added. “However, with median prices following trends similar to single-family homes, the affordability of condos is becoming untenable to many buyers.”