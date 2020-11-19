Median R.I. single-family home price rises to $335K in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – Sales of single-family homes in Rhode Island sold for a median price of $335,000, a 16.6% rise year over year, the R.I. Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

There were 1,252 sales in the month, an increase of 24.7% year over year. Listings of homes in the state declined 42.7% year over year, to 1,921.

The RIAR said that out-of-state buyers increased by 56.7% year over year.

“This is unprecedented. Rather than slowing sales down, the pandemic fueled our housing market. Pent-up demand, already growing due to lack of inventory and low interest rates, has increased even more by an influx of new buyers choosing Rhode Island as their home,” said Leann D’Ettore, association president.

- Advertisement -

Condominiums in the state sold for a median price of $246,000, a rise of 1% year over year. Sales totaled 259, a rise of 32.2% year over year.

Condo listings declined 24.4% year over year, to 560.

Multifamily home sales in the state totaled 216, a 15% increase year over year. The median price was $330,000, a rise of 20% from one year prior. Listings declined 5.2% in that time, to 493.