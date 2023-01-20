Meet the Makers: After 110 years, Goodwin-Bradley still perfecting a pattern of success

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s ­unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life.) Goodwin-Bradley Pattern Co. has contributed to a lot of firsts in history. It worked with Igor Sikorsky on the first prototype helicopters.…