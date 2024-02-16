Meet the Makers: Land of milk and ice cream

LUNCH BREAK: Wright’s Dairy Farm considers its 200 cows employees of the company. Some of the cows enjoy some feed in a barn on the 400-acre farm, which has been operating for more than a century.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
(Editor’s note: This is the 18th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life.) Cathryn Kennedy makes her way past one of the barns at Wright’s Dairy Farm Inc., pointing to some of the 200 members

