Meet the Makers: Providence shop bringing new strength to old steel

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RED HOT: Heat treater Juan Smith treats pieces of steel at Metallurgical Solutions Inc. in Providence. The company uses controlled heating and cooling processes to change the internal properties of steel to strengthen it and send it back to customers for various applications. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
RED HOT: Heat treater Juan Smith treats pieces of steel at Metallurgical Solutions Inc. in Providence. The company uses controlled heating and cooling processes to change the internal properties of steel to strengthen it and send it back to customers for various applications. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Editor’s note: This is the 47th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.) Inside Metallurgical Solutions Inc.’s 15,000-square-foot Providence shop, a towering furnace breathes fire every few seconds, its orange glow

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