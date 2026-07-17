Meet the Makers: Providence shop bringing new strength to old steel

Editor’s note: This is the 47th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.)
Inside Metallurgical Solutions Inc.’s 15,000-square-foot Providence shop, a towering furnace breathes fire every few seconds, its orange glow flickering like a dragon clearing its throat.
Nearby, baskets of glowing steel disappear beneath the surface of molten salt heated to more than 2,000 degrees
Fahrenheit before emerging minutes later for another carefully timed heating cycle.
Magma-colored embers flicker around the furnace opening as workers move deliberately between rows of aging furnaces, control panels and equipment collected from manufacturers that have long since closed their doors.
Nearly everything inside the shop has been here for decades, including furnaces and equipment still performing the same specialized work MSI has done since opening in 1989.
“There’s probably only four places left in the whole country that do what we do the way we do,” said J. Kevin O’Meara, the company’s general manager.
The company does not manufacture finished products.
Instead, machine shops across the country send unfinished tools, dies and components to MSI, where 11 workers use carefully controlled heating and cooling processes to change the internal properties of steel.
The result is metal that is harder, tougher and more resistant to wear, capable of surviving demanding industrial applications.
“It’s like making a cake,” O’Meara said. “You have sugar, water, flour. With steel, you have carbon, sulfur and all these different elements.”
There are thousands of different types of steel, O’Meara said, each with its own characteristics and applications.
Customers come to MSI with a specific material and a desired hardness level, and the company develops a heat-treating process designed to achieve those properties.
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EYE FOR DETAIL: J. Kevin O’Meara, general manager at Metallurgical Solutions Inc., inspects a piece of steel at the company’s Providence shop.
PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS[/caption]
The science behind it dates back centuries, O’Meara said. But the process itself is anything but simple.
Inside MSI’s signature salt bath furnaces, steel parts are lowered into vats of molten salt, where the liquid surrounds the metal and transfers heat evenly across the surface.
Unlike traditional furnaces that rely on hot air, the salt bath allows MSI to rapidly heat and cool components while minimizing warping and distortion.
“When you take metal and drop it into a liquid medium, it’s much more uniform,” O’Meara said. “It heats faster, and it cools faster.”
That precision matters.
A piece of steel can look flawless and still fail if its internal properties are wrong, he said. MSI tests the hardness of every job using a diamond indenter, ensuring each component meets the customer’s specifications.
“You can have something nice and shiny and pretty,” O’Meara said. “But if it’s not heat-treated right, it can fail in the real world.”
And that real-world application is surprisingly broad.
O’Meara pointed out parts destined for medical applications, including components used in devices that assist surgeons.
Elsewhere sat components for Bell helicopters, hardware for the U.S. Navy and parts that will eventually be used in space-related applications.
The company also handles defense work, including heat-treating firearm components. One fixture hanging in the shop held rows of unfinished AK-47 parts, clustered together like grapes growing from a metal vine.
For O’Meara, that variety is part of what keeps the work interesting.
“We’ve done some stuff we can’t even tell you about,” he said. “Top secret.”
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ON FIRE: Sean O’Meara, plant engineering manager at Metallurgical Solutions Inc. in Providence, uses a blow torch on a piece of steel at the Providence shop.
PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS[/caption]
The company’s roots, however, remain firmly planted in Rhode Island’s manufacturing history.
MSI was founded by O’Meara’s father, John, and business partner Gregory W. Dexter, who combined engineering and metallurgical backgrounds to create the company.
Over the years, MSI has acquired equipment from other heat treaters that shut down, allowing the company to continue serving customers as the industry consolidated.
Today, the business is still operated by members of both families, with the next generation helping carry the company forward.
J. Kevin O’Meara joined the company after serving in the military and initially knew little about heat-treating. He went back to school at 28 while learning the business on the job.
“You bring people in that have never heard about this,” he said. “We like to train them and teach them.”
Finding those workers, however, has become increasingly difficult.
Heat-treating remains a highly specialized trade that requires hands-on knowledge, attention to detail and years of experience, O’Meara noted. Much of the work cannot simply be automated or moved elsewhere.
“It’s very unforgiving,” O’Meara said.
And a mistake in the process does not just mean a defective part, he added. It can mean a failed component in the field, whether it is a cutting tool, medical device or piece of equipment operating thousands of miles away.
“You can pay now, or you can pay later,” he said. “If it’s not done right the first time, you’re going to have a problem.”
At the Providence plant, the work remains largely unchanged: steel goes in, heat transforms it and the finished parts leave ready for jobs most people will never see.
A piece treated inside MSI’s furnaces could eventually help a surgeon, fly in an aircraft or travel into space.
“It’s pretty neat when you think about it,” O’Meara said.