Meeting Street Welcomes Kelly Charlebois as Director of Early Childhood Programs

Meeting Street welcomes Kelly Charlebois, an Assistive Technology Professional, as its new Director of Early Childhood Programs, providing strategic leadership to Meeting Street’s 12 early childhood programs serving children – prenatal to age five – across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Previously Kelly served as the Executive Director of TechACCESS of RI, collaborating with state agencies, educators and stakeholders to increase access to and awareness of Assistive Technology tools and services for students and adults statewide. Earlier, Kelly worked at the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, where she supported children and young adults with significant disabilities, assisting their integration into community schools.
