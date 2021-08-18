Meetran stepping down as executive director at College Visions

PROVIDENCE – Tina Meetran is exiting her role as executive director of College Visions, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

College Visions, which helps individuals in Rhode Island with low incomes to prepare for college, said Meetran has spent 10 years engaged with the organization, first as a student and later as a staff member and leader, including just over one year as executive director.

“We are sad to see Tina leave, but we also know that Tina’s trajectory represents the best of CV. We support students and staff to set big goals and achieve those goals. We also encourage people to reflect on their lives holistically and to embrace change. We are thankful for Tina’s outstanding leadership during the challenges of the pandemic and are excited to see what her next journey brings,” board Chair Deborah Obalil said in announcing Meetran’s departure.

The nonprofit’s board has voted to approve Moira Hinderer as interim executive director. Hinderer served as co-acting director of College Vision in tandem with Meetran after the exit of former Executive Director Nick Figueroa.

- Advertisement -

The nonprofit noted that while it conducts a search for a new permanent leader, it may also explore alternate models of leadership for the organization.