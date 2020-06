Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

AUTHOR RACHEL MENARD won the grand prize in the seventh annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Ebook Awards for her young-adult fantasy book, “Steel Hand, Cold Heart.” She was awarded $5,000, a paid trip to the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference in New York and a feature in the May/June issue of the magazine. Menard, a resident of…