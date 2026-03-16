Mental health entrepreneur recognized with Georgetown fellowship

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island entrepreneur has been selected to continue developing a mobile mental health treatment as a fellow at Georgetown University’s Thrive Center Innovation Hub.

Dr. Brady Case, a child psychiatrist, was offered the fellowship for his work as co-founder and CEO of Braver Medical PLLC, a tech-driven mental health startup based in Providence.

Braver uses a “mobile exposure coach” model to provide in-person and telehealth treatment to children with obsessive compulsive disorder and other anxiety disorders.

Coaches, who are bachelor’s-level professionals supervised by clinical psychologists, provide exposure to therapy to children and families directly within environments that cause stress.

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Exposure therapy, a type of treatment where a clinician gradually exposes individuals to fears in a safe environment, is recognized as the gold standard approach for OCD and other anxiety disorders.

Case co-founded the startup in 2022 with child psychologist Abbe Garcia. The startup currently reaches more than 2,000 families in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas each month, the company said in an announcement.

Georgetown University awards the three-month fellowship to entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders whose work focuses on mental health care, disability care, or early childhood development.

Fellows have access to mentorship, collaboration and business development opportunities.

“Thrive faculty and this inspiring cohort of leaders are making good on the promise that health care innovation solves problems that really matter for our children,” Case said in a statement. “Through the Thrive Center Innovation Hub, I look forward to enriching and pressure testing Braver’s newest initiatives to bolster anxiety-informed multi-tiered systems of support in schools, equip world-class health care facilities mobilizing toward population-level mental health impact, and scale our own clinical operations and software.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.