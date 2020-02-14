Merelise Hitte Joins Crossroads RI as CFO

Merelise Hitte, Crossroads RI's new CFO.

Merelise Hitte recently joined Crossroads RI’s senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Hitte spent the majority of her career leading financial operations for outcome-focused nonprofits and institutions of learning. She most recently served as CFO at Jewish Collaborative Services, a senior housing and social services agency. In her new role, Hitte will oversee Crossroads’ finance and business functions to ensure strong fiduciary strategy and oversight of the agency’s combined $14 million budget. Crossroads is the leading provider of housing and services to the homeless in Rhode Island.

