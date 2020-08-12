Metacomet Golf Club development proposal draws critics, advocates to hearing on rezoning

EAST PROVIDENCE – A proposal to rezone the historic Metacomet Golf Club for a variety of commercial and residential development drew scores of opponents, and some proponents, to a meeting of the City Council Tuesday.

The project advanced by Marshall Development LLC, a Pawtucket-based company, would divide the 138-acre site into a series of proposed development zones. The company has the site under contract.

It would create a new subsection in the zoning code for Metacomet, adding it to the East Providence Waterfront Special Development District. The new uses allowed under that zoning would include single-family homes, with conditions, as well as a range of apartments, condos and other multi-family structures. In commercial uses, the rezoning would allow retail, supermarkets, micro-brewery uses, as well as gas stations and a hotel with conditions.

The specific development plan has not yet been proposed. In East Providence, the first step in the approval process is the rezoning from the City Council.

In the public hearing Tuesday, several people spoke in favor, arguing the project will add needed tax revenue for the city, relieving the burden on residential taxpayers. One woman, who identified herself as a college student, said it would allow residents to shop locally instead of in Seekonk.

Opponents cited the traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, impact on surrounding neighborhoods, loss of green space and wildlife habitat and over-development.

After several hours, the City Council said the public hearing would be continued to Aug. 26.

John Kennedy was among those opposed to the development. “The traffic is going to be outrageous,” he said. “You can’t rezone Veterans Memorial Parkway to be Mineral Spring Avenue,” he said, referring to the traffic-choked, commercial corridor in North Providence.

The project attorney, William Conley Jr., who is a state senator, opened the hearing testimony by saying the project has the potential to redefine East Providence, by opening up the site with preserved open spaces. Under its private ownership, the golf club has been off-limits to all but club members.

“We want this to be a legacy community for all of East Providence,” Conley said. He said the economic benefits of the development could yield $8 million to $10 million for the city, and create up to 6,000 jobs.

The 138-acre site, part of which is submerged as Watchemoket Cove, is close to the East Bay Bike Path and Pierce Field in East Providence, both popular recreational sites.

Based on community feedback, Conley said, the plan has been amended to add more open space and buffer space to screen the future development from neighbors.

A revised plan submitted to the City Council shows the property divided up into various zones.

Along Fort Street, a residential street lined with single-family homes, residents have requested additional buffer space, Conley said. So the new plan would put about 8 acres of open space between Fort Street and the development parcels.

On Fort Street from Fleming to Berkley streets, a smaller amount of green space – about 3 acres – is newly proposed as a landscaped buffer.

Altogether, about 70 acres of the 138-acre site will not be developed, including the pond acreage.

Candy Seel, a resident of South Broadway, spoke on behalf of Keep Metacomet Green!, which opposes the development, said preservation of natural resources and of neighborhoods should be among the issues the council considers.

And she cautioned that the rezoning would set the development in motion.

“The rezoning is the whole ball of wax. Once it gets to the Waterfront Commission it will be totally out of your hands.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.