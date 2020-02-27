Metacomet Golf Club under contract to Marshall Development LLC

EAST PROVIDENCE – Metacomet Golf Club, one of the state’s most historic golf courses, is under contract to a family-owned development company that plans to redevelop it for mixed use.

The announcement on Thursday by a spokesman for Marshall Development LLC said the Pawtucket-based development firm plans to purchase the site from Metacomet Property Group.

The location, 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, is in a rapidly evolving area of East Providence. A swath of the waterfront has been redeveloped in recent years, including the Kettle Cove condominium and apartment community, just east of the golf course.

Marshall plans to redevelop Metacomet into an “exciting, first-class, mixed-use property that will bolster both commerce and community in the upper bay,” said Bill Fischer, a company spokesman, in a release. In a followup message, he elaborated that the design could include retail, office and residential construction.

“In the coming months a vision for the property will be unveiled – a vision that will further strengthen East Providence and Rhode Island’s economy through investment, job creation and the development of a vibrant center of activity in one of the state’s top communities,” he said.

According to Fischer, Marshall Development is led by Lianne and John Marshall, a sister and brother team responsible for more than $300 million in real estate development.

The price for the property was not disclosed, nor was a closing date.

