Meyers elected R.I. GOP chairman 

ALLYN E. MYERS has been elected chairman of the Republican Party of Rhode Island. /COURTESY GOP LEADER OF RHODE ISLAND

WARWICK – The Republican Party of Rhode Island has elected Allyn E. Meyers as its new chairman. Myers replaces former chairman Joe Powers, who resigned on Jan. 15. In a statement Myers said he was “deeply humbled and honored to have been elected” and is committed to organizational discipline and measurable results. Friday’s press release

