Meyers elected R.I. GOP chairman 

Myers replaces former chairman Joe Powers, who resigned on Jan. 15.In a statement Myers said he was “deeply humbled and honored to have been elected" and is committed to organizational discipline and measurable results. Friday's press release said the special election followed “a pivotal leadership contest that highlighted the need for unity within the party” ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. “This victory does not belong to me alone," he said. “In Rhode Island, we win when we win together ... The Party cannot afford division." A resident of Tiverton, Myers previously chaired the Tiverton Republican Town Committee and served as a delegate to the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The former school teacher also served five consecutive terms as president of AFSCME Local 2511, Council 93. A systems analyst and network engineer, Myers is currently owner and president of Millenium Computer Systems Inc. “My door is open to everyone,” he said. “It’s time to rally around our common goals, and get to work organizing, fundraising, registering voters, and turning out Rhode Islanders who share our vision.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.