MG Commercial sold to longtime partners Paskalis, Mitchell

By
-
MICHAEL GIUTTARI, pictured, has sold his company, MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., to longtime partners Leeds Mitchell IV and George Paskalis./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MICHAEL GIUTTARI, pictured, has sold his company, MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., to longtime partners Leeds Mitchell IV and George Paskalis./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. is now under new ownership. And, at the same time, kept things in-house. The commercial real estate firm announced Monday that Founder and President Michael Giuttari has sold MG Commercial to longtime partners George Paskalis and Leeds Mitchell IV. MG Commercial says the sale was complete on

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display