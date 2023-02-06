Michael D. Chittick Named Chair of Labor & Employment Group at Adler Pollock & Sheehan

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. is pleased to announce that Michael D. Chittick has been named Chair of the firm’s Labor & Employment Group. Mike will be replacing Robert P. Brooks, who has been the chair of the group for over 20 years and currently serves as the firm’s Managing Partner.

Brooks stated, “Mike is an exceptional labor and employment attorney, and he is ready to lead our department. I look forward to working with Mike to make his transition successful for him and the firm.”

Mike joined AP&S in 1999 and handles all facets of labor and employment law and related litigation. His successful track record includes collective bargaining negotiations, labor arbitrations, alleged unfair labor practices, employment discrimination, wage-hour laws, medical leave, reductions-in-force, OSHA compliance, employee discipline and termination, day-to-day personnel issues, and disputes arising under employment agreements, non-compete and non-disclosure agreements, and other business related contracts. Mike also frequently lectures on labor and employment law matters.

Mike received his J.D. from Boston College and his B.A. from Trinity College.

