Michael Lee named new medical director of Kent Hospital at Home program

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital has named Michael Lee the new medical director of its at-home program.

Kent Hospital at Home is a program that allows patients to receive hospital-quality care in their own homes. After an initial emergency department visit, selected patients return to their homes, where they are cared for by an interdisciplinary team of professionals, including nurses and physicians.

Lee has been an attending physician and teaching faculty in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Kent Hospital since 2018 and a provider with Kent Hospital at Home since November 2022.

A graduate of Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, Lee has a background in health services and health economics, and has dedicated much of his work to patient care, which earned him the recognition as a “Gold Level” Patient Experience provider.

