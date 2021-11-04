Michael Seidler, MD, Joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Michael Seidler, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Seidler, who held a Body Imaging and Intervention Fellowship at Brown University, completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, NY. He completed his preliminary year in Internal Medicine at Brown University. Dr. Seidler earned a BS degree in Honors Physiology at McGill University, Montreal, QC where he also received his MD and CM degrees. Prior to joining RIMI, Dr. Seidler was a partner in Medical Imaging Consultants. His memberships include the Radiological Society of North America and American College of Radiology. Dr. Seidler resides in East Providence, RI.