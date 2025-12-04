Mid-18th-century home in Stonington sells for $2.6M

STONINGTON, Conn. – A historic property with 12 acres of land in Stonington, Conn., near the Rhode Island state border, recently sold for $2.6 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

Built in 1747, the 4,500-square-foot home at 264 Taugwonk Road has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Located adjacent to wildlife sanctuaries, the mid-18th-century home recently underwent a complete restoration, revitalizing a large family room with a fireplace, built-in bookcases and an antique bar area, Mott & Chace said.

The kitchen was renovated and features white quartz counters and high-end appliances, including a six-burner gas range and a beverage/wine cooler, the real estate firm said.

In addition to the two-story main house, the property includes a three-bay carriage house, an 800-square-foot in-ground heated saltwater pool, two barns, a playhouse and a reading loft, according to Mott & Chace.

The 12 acres of land includes a grape arbor, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Stonington assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.26 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 12 acres of land alone was valued at $290,100.

The sellers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Susan Turner Ehrlich. The buyers were represented by Jim Michalove, of Century 21 Shutters and Sails.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Vincent and Jennifer Gioe, of Mexico Beach, Fla., and it was purchased by Glenn and Teresa Elia, of Milford, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.