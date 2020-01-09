Midcentury ranch on East Side sells for $1.4M

PROVIDENCE – A midcentury executive ranch set on a half-acre has sold for $1.4 million.

The house at 133 Hartshorn Road was designed in 1952 by Samuel Lerner, a professor of engineering at Brown University.

The home features Peruvian walnut-inlaid flooring and a mahogany-paneled study. It has four bedrooms and a master suite with a private dressing room and a marble-tiled bathroom.

The sale was announced by Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

