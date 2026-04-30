Middletown home on Beagle Drive sells for $1.65M

MIDDLETOWN – A single-family home at 81 Beagle Drive sold for $1.65 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The home includes five bedrooms and three full bathrooms and contains approximately 2,580 square feet of living space. Built in 2015, the property sits on a roughly 0.47-acre lot.

The residence features an open floor plan with a kitchen, living and dining areas, along with a first-floor office and bedroom. Interior features include wide-plank flooring and updated systems, according to Residential Properties. The second floor includes four additional bedrooms, an updated bathroom and a laundry area.

Outdoor features include a fenced yard and an in-ground pool. The property is located near local farms, beaches and other recreational amenities.

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According to the Middletown property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2023 at $1.1 million, including $519,200 for the land and $592,600 for the building.

Nina Fiasconaro, a broker associate with Residential Properties, represented the buyer in the transaction. The property was listed by the Dina Karousos/Nicole Lucenti Team of Serhant New England.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Michael Pimental and Sara Pimental, of Middletown, and purchased by Meagen McCusker and Michael Payette, of Granby, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.