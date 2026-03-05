Middletown medical office building sells for $1.8M

MIDDLETOWN – A medical office building at 345 Valley Road sold for $1.8 million on Feb. 12, according to a warranty deed recorded in the town’s land evidence records.

The one-story building, constructed in 1991, is used as a doctor’s office and contains 6,577 square feet of finished space, including a raised basement level, according to the Middletown online property assessor’s database.

The property sits on 1.42 acres in the town’s OBA zoning district along the Valley Road commercial corridor.

Public commercial listings describe the property as a 7,500-square-foot medical office building with gas heat, central air conditioning, multiple examination and office rooms, and 34 on-site parking spaces. Online business listings indicate current tenants include physical therapist Diane Jones and NHCC Medical Associates.

According to the town’s assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2023 at $1.37 million, including $801,600 for land and $572,400 for improvements. The site includes approximately 16,000 square feet of asphalt paving.

An engineering report filed with the town outlines a proposal to expand the existing building and reconfigure parking areas, along with stormwater management upgrades, though no building permit approvals were confirmed in the land records reviewed.

According to the warranty deed, the property was sold by A.E. White LLC, a Middletown-based limited liability company, to Boport LLC, a limited liability company based in Newport.

