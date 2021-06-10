Middletown seeks proposals to redevelop 15 acres on West Main Road

MIDDLETOWN – The town government is requesting concepts from developers for ideas to redevelop part of its heavily traveled West Main Road corridor.

The town Planning Department has released a Request for Information package for interested developers and is seeking ideas to revitalize a 15-acre portion of the road between Coddington Highway and Valley Road, according to a news release.

The property includes the now-vacant Navy Lodge site, the West Main Road Recreational Complex, the Middletown Public Library and the former Kennedy School.

All are town-owned and adjacent to each other on the west side of the road.

- Advertisement -

According to the town document, Middletown is interested in concepts from developers who can propose a mixed-use that will fit into the town’s needs. The town has identified development of workforce housing, for example, as a particular need.

The deadline for submitting a qualified RFI is July 1. To view the document, click here.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.