House’s millionaires tax phase-in plan fails to sway business opposition

By
-
THE HOUSE FINANCE COMMITTEE on May 29 approved a $15.2 billion fiscal 2027 budget that includes a phased-in “millionaires tax.” From left is House Finance Committee Chair Marvin Abney; House Speaker Christopher Blazejewski; and House Majority Leader Katherine Kazarian during a pre-vote budget briefing. PBN PHOTO/ CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – Business opposition to Rhode Island’s proposed “millionaires tax” is holding firm despite a three-year phase-in included in a House-approved budget plan, according to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. On Wednesday, Chamber President Laurie White said the phased approach – which would gradually raise the top income tax rate on income above $1

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists in Rhode Island

AP Biology students at Cumberland High School recently conducted a hands-on lab experiment using professional-grade…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display